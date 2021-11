Sacramento, CA — A call to Californians to save more water this year due to the drought has gone unanswered. Last summer Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the state’s nearly 40 million residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% in 2021. New data released Tuesday shows few people are heeding that request. The data shows that in September, Californians reduced their water use by only 3.9%, down from 5.1% in August. Overall, since Newsom made the request in July, water consumption has gone down by just 3.6%.

