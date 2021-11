DeLand, FL - Bargaining sessions between the Volusia County School District (VCSD) and the teachers union, Volusia United Educators (VUE), continue this week for both teachers and support staff. During last Tuesday's regular Volusia County School Board (VCSB) meeting, Charles Peacock, currently a paraprofessional with the VCSD and making $11 an hour, spoke to the board about his current living situation. VUE President Elizabeth Albert said Peacock is currently living out of his car. She said that someone working for the biggest employer in the county should not be in that situation. "When you're earning a poverty level wage and struggling to survive, it's very difficult to stay in that situation. I don't know how our children are going to continue to be able to have folks come and work with them when the school district can't or isn't wanting to compete with local businesses."

