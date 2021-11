U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) will be the commencement speaker when Tennessee State University holds its fall graduation ceremony on Saturday, November 20. More than 700 undergraduate and graduate students will receive degrees in various disciplines. The commencement will be held in a hybrid format, with the live ceremony in the Gentry Complex, where U.S. Rep. Williams will address the graduates, and the entire program streamed online for those who cannot attend in person.

