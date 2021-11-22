ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

How to Get Proof of the COVID Vaccine Ahead of Thanksgiving

By Keerthi Vedantam
dot.LA
dot.LA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtrBi_0d3na8GM00

Show-stopping turkeys and extended family get-togethers are back this Thanksgiving.

With 81% of Angelenos ages 12 and older have been fully vaccine, restaurants have reopened and travel has more or less resumed at full capacity.

But, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warns, the cold winter weather and increased indoor socialization are ripe conditions for the coronavirus to breed, either through young unvaccinated children or rare breakthrough cases. Already, the county is seeing a spike in cases.

And some municipalities are tightening COVID-19 restrictions - Los Angeles itself instituted a rule that requires proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, malls and theaters.

If your family is flying into town for the holidays, or you're venturing out of sunny L.A. for colder pastures, here are some things to consider so you don't get turned away from your vacation rental.

To board a plane:

All travelers coming to the U.S. for the holidays must be fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized or World Health Organization-approved vaccine. Visitors from outside the state or country will be required to fill out a form at LAX that indicates they understand CDC recommendations for traveling upon arrival.

The U.S. requires all travelers ages 2 and older to wear face masks in any indoor public space, including the plane. And if U.S. residents 2 and older are traveling back to the country from an international destination, they must show proof of a recent negative COVID test.

Utilize COVID rapid tests

The CDC recommends vaccinated travelers take a COVID test at least three days before traveling, and requires it for unvaccinated individuals. LAX offers nasal PCR tests with a three-to-five hour turnaround time that cost $125, one-hour rapid PCR tests for $199, and one-hour antigen tests at $80. Testing sites can be found at Terminal 6, Terminal 2 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal. You can book appointments online.

L.A. County also has several testing sites scattered across the county, which can be found here.

It's generally best practice to buy a couple rapid tests at your local drugstore and keep them while traveling in case someone in your party starts displaying COVID symptoms.

Get vaccinated and receive a CDC-issued card

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or your first Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

The CDC-issued paper COVID vaccine is perhaps the most universally recognized form of proof across the United States and is given to anyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19. All fields, including the date of when you got vaccinated, should be filled out.

However, this form of proof is also the most precarious. A paper card can go missing, or get damaged and become unreadable. Keep the card in a safe, dry, easy-to-access area and take a picture of it in case it goes missing. Take a picture of it too, since many establishments will accept a digital photograph as proof.

Get a digital vaccination record

If you got both vaccines in California, the state health department will have them on file at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Fill out a few key pieces of information like your name and your birth date, and the site will send your record to your smartphone or email.

If you got vaccinated in L.A. County, health startup and county partner Healthvana will also send you a digital record via text or email that you can screenshot, download, or embed into Apple Wallet or Google Pay for easy access. If you got your second dose outside of the county, you will be able to input it into Healthvana's app.

If you got your vaccine in L.A. County but can't find the link from Healthvana, you can request it at healthvana.com/contact.

Traveling to Europe? Get the European Union COVID pass

Traveling to Europe? First of all, lucky you. Second of all, the E.U. has a standardized set of rules for digital vaccination records, called a Digital COVID Certificate, that are used by all 27 countries (and even some non-E.U. countries like Norway). Some E.U. countries may not accept local digital vaccination records from U.S. municipalities, and having a DCC may make it easier to enter establishments. If you are not from the E.U., you can ask the country you are traveling to for a DCC as long as that country accepts your form of vaccination proof.

Comments / 1

Related
dot.LA

Bird Scoots Past Major Hurdle Towards Its Public Market Debut

Micromobility company Bird's closely-watched public market debut crossed its last major hurdle on Tuesday. The Santa Monica-based firm, which plops rentable scooters on sidewalks across hundreds of cities in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East, struck a deal earlier this year to go public by merging with Switchback II, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Shareholders of the Dallas-based SPAC, which was created expressly to bring a firm public through a reverse merger, overwhelmingly voted to approve the combination, according to preliminary poll results released by the firms.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dot.LA

Fisker Suffers Deeper Losses Ahead of Its Ocean EV Debut

On its way to reveal its first car at this month's Los Angeles Auto Show, Manhattan Beach-based Fisker Inc. revealed that spending has ballooned in the last quarter putting more pressure on the EV startup's finances. CEO Henrik Fisker countered the lackluster news with a promise that the Fisker Ocean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

NYC mayor says vaccinated should get tested as city launches ‘COVID test blitz’ ahead of holidays

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing “blitz” Wednesday ahead of the holiday season. Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials said even the vaccinated should get tested ahead of holiday travel and gatherings despite months of proclamations at every level of government that vaccination would mark the end of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
AFP

Peru to require Covid vaccine proof for indoor spaces next month

Peru, the country with the world's highest Covid mortality rate, will begin next month to require vaccination proof from adults entering indoor spaces, the government said Sunday. The statement, published in the official government newspaper, said that people 18 and older will have to provide physical or virtual vaccination cards to access restaurants, shopping centers, gyms and theaters. Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said that two Covid-19 shots will be required. Face masks will also be mandatory indoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellfamily.com

What Are the Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine in Kids? And How to Get Relief

The COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11 are finally here! The CDC officially approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines on November 2nd, and since then, over 2.6 million kids —and counting!—have received their first dose. My nine-year-old son received his first dose within a few days of the vaccine being approved. He...
KIDS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19 Vaccine#Angelenos#World Health Organization#Cdc#Covid#Pcr
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arab American News

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine to be required for all U.S. land border crossings

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden has announced requirements for all essential, non-resident travelers crossing U.S. land borders. This decision includes truck drivers, government and emergency response officials and would require them to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22. A senior administration official said the requirement brings rules for essential...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint offers new proof of COVID-19 vaccination

PEORIA, Ill. — UnityPoint Health is introducing a digital option to offer proof of vaccination status or a negative test result for COVID-19. Established patients can now access their vaccination status through UnityPoint’s MyChart, according to Chief Information Officer Laura Smith. QR (Quick Access) codes can be scanned at any...
PEORIA, IL
allaboutarizonanews.com

City of Phoenix Sets Date For Employees To Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

On the heels of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich calling on Governor Ducey to stop government COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the city of Phoenix announced that all 14,000 employees have until January 18, 2022 to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to an email sent to city workers on Thursday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
rockydailynews.com

How to get proof of vaccine on your phone using myColorado

Denver and five surrounding counties issued new public health orders Tuesday requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces with an exception for businesses that choose to let in only patrons vaccinated against COVID-19. That means businesses in Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver and Jefferson counties may start checking...
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
971
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy