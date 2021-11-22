A Wise Move

This article was originally published on Nov 23, 2017. No doubt this has been a year of much hardship, change and violence. It seems each time we turn on the news, there is some new tragic mass shooting or act of terror for us to witness and grieve over. We have to be the change we are looking for. As entrepreneurs, leaders and influencers we must take in the seriousness of attitude. Emotions are contagious. Violence creates more violence, as gratitude creates more success, happiness and peace. On this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, let us start a new movement of trading guns for gratitude. We need to collectively start holding a different mindset on how to solve our problems. Let us recommit to raising our children in a world where they are not terrified of violence, death and dying. Let’s wake them up to love, kindness, and success. To follow twenty famous quotes on gratitude to help jumpstart our mindset.

MAYA ANGELOU ・ 3 DAYS AGO