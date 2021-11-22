ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Wise Move

By Pastor Steve Ellison
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first part of Jeremiah 5, God establishes three major points: the overwhelming guilt of His chosen people; His absolute right to punish them, and His willingness to forgive. Without His kindness, mercy, and grace, we would be eternally hopeless. Without His wisdom in making a way for us to...

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Register-Mail

Naomi Law: Listen to wise people and dream on

Dreams and aspirations can change lives. They can be so impactful that they inspire life altering experiences. It could be helping to build the new Galesburg Public Library, volunteering, supporting a favorite charity or even writing a book. Maybe it will include joining the Knox County Community Artisans at their new location. Perhaps you will mentor someone or sponsor a student activity.
GALESBURG, IL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Pastor Steve Ellison: A Wise Move

In the first part of Jeremiah 5, God establishes three major points: the overwhelming guilt of His chosen people; His absolute right to punish them, and His willingness to forgive. Without His kindness, mercy, and grace, we would be eternally hopeless. Without His wisdom in making a way for us...
RELIGION
Washington Times

Thanksgiving vs. Franksgiving: Choose wisely, America

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln called on Americans to petition God to “commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers” from the Civil War, and to “heal the wounds of the nation” by joining in Thanksgiving on the last Thursday in November. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the date of Thanksgiving up a week, calling for an earlier celebration of the holiday as a means of fueling retail sales.
FESTIVAL
MySanAntonio

20 Wise Insights on Gratitude to Spark a Positive Mindset

This article was originally published on Nov 23, 2017. No doubt this has been a year of much hardship, change and violence. It seems each time we turn on the news, there is some new tragic mass shooting or act of terror for us to witness and grieve over. We have to be the change we are looking for. As entrepreneurs, leaders and influencers we must take in the seriousness of attitude. Emotions are contagious. Violence creates more violence, as gratitude creates more success, happiness and peace. On this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, let us start a new movement of trading guns for gratitude. We need to collectively start holding a different mindset on how to solve our problems. Let us recommit to raising our children in a world where they are not terrified of violence, death and dying. Let’s wake them up to love, kindness, and success. To follow twenty famous quotes on gratitude to help jumpstart our mindset.
MAYA ANGELOU
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Missouri State
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
Medscape News

Words From the Wise

"When 900-years-old you reach, look as good you will not." – Yoda. I've been on a roll lately: 100, 94, 90, 97, 94. These aren't grades or even what I scratched on my scorecard for 18 holes (that's more like 112), but rather patients I've seen. Our oldest-old have been...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jeremiah
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Bob Wise and the Hunt Institute

A new report from the Hunt Institute, called the COVID Constituency, highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools and concerns around the education community. Former West Virginia Governor and education policy advocate Bob Wise joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to discuss the report and its suggestions for action.
EDUCATION
935wain.com

Senator Max Wise: Give Thanks This Holiday Season

The holiday spirit is in the air, and like you, I am excited for the special days ahead. Despite the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we in the Kentucky General Assembly are doing our best to continue legislative business in Frankfort to prepare for the upcoming 2022 Regular Session.
FRANKFORT, KY
Morganton News Herald

Give wisely on Giving Tuesday

The week following Thanksgiving isn’t just about shopping. Thanks to Giving Tuesday, it’s now a major time to support charity. Taking place on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Giving Tuesday movement has helped raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving worldwide since its creation in 2012. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.
ADVOCACY
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Giving Tuesday: An attitude of gratitude expressed through service and donations

Many have heard of and plan for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Lesser known, and more in line with the spirit of the holidays, is Giving Tuesday. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was designed to encourage people to do good and has grown into a global movement. The event “strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” according to the website givingtuesday.org. The mission is simply to build a more just and generous world.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Political sectarianism fuels vaccine resistance

Emotional intelligence is the ability to fathom our feelings so as to reduce stress, enhance reasoning and perceive emotions in ourselves and others so as to enhance awareness and mental well-being. The ability to process emotions has many benefits. We can interact prudently and mindfully with others, communicating effectively, overcoming challenges and defusing conflict. The […] The post Political sectarianism fuels vaccine resistance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Your Radio Place

'Parenting Wisely' classes scheduled December 7

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center is offering free “Parenting Wisely” classes on Tuesday, December 7th at its Zanesville office. The highly interactive course is perfect for parents with children ages three to 11. During the three-hour session, parents will learn constructive skills proven to solve problem...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Palm Beach Daily News

First Person: How a love for sewing and learning brought my family closer

Before Pinterest and Etsy, I was inspired by 9-year-old Betsy, who spent the week before Christmas making presents when a blizzard forced her to stay inside. Reading “Snowbound with Betsy,” by Carolyn Haywood, when I was 9 myself, I couldn’t think of a more idyllic way to spend a week. Since then, I’ve spent countless hours cross-stitching, scrapbooking, embroidering — even decoupaging and making candles. But the most constant craft in my life (besides writing) has been sewing.
PALM BEACH, FL
auburnvillager.com

On becoming wise

“In a good bookroom you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books through your skin, without even opening them.”. Wisdom that is the art of making good out of what life throws at us.”. — Gordon Jackson. I have always thought...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
postsouth.com

Pastor Steve Ellison: A Wise Move

In the first part of Jeremiah 5, God establishes three major points: the overwhelming guilt of His chosen people; His absolute right to punish them, and His willingness to forgive. Without His kindness, mercy, and grace, we would be eternally hopeless. Without His wisdom in making a way for us...
RELIGION
Times Union

20 Wise Insights on Gratitude to Spark a Positive Mindset

This article was originally published on Nov 23, 2017. No doubt this has been a year of much hardship, change and violence. It seems each time we turn on the news, there is some new tragic mass shooting or act of terror for us to witness and grieve over. We have to be the change we are looking for. As entrepreneurs, leaders and influencers we must take in the seriousness of attitude. Emotions are contagious. Violence creates more violence, as gratitude creates more success, happiness and peace. On this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, let us start a new movement of trading guns for gratitude. We need to collectively start holding a different mindset on how to solve our problems. Let us recommit to raising our children in a world where they are not terrified of violence, death and dying. Let’s wake them up to love, kindness, and success. To follow twenty famous quotes on gratitude to help jumpstart our mindset.
MAYA ANGELOU

Comments / 0

Community Policy