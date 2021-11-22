Undergraduate student becomes USF’s first-ever Rhodes Scholarship finalist

November 17, 2021 - For the first time in the college's history, the University of South Florida leads the state in international student enrollment. An annual report released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, known as the Open Doors 2021 Report on International Educational Exchange, showed that USF leads all state universities with 5,974 international students. The students represent over 140 countries worldwide. USF ranks 19th nationally among public universities and 28th for both public and private universities. The announcement comes as universities across the county celebrate International Education Week, which lasts from Nov. 15-19.
