Undergraduate student becomes USF’s first-ever Rhodes Scholarship finalist

Each year, 32 college students in the United States are awarded Rhodes Scholarships to study at Oxford. These folks aren’t just smart. They are crazy smart. And they do stuff in their spare time that sounds exhausting. The application process is, as you might imagine, slightly more involved than checking the “I am not a robot” box. All of which should help you understand how amazing it is that two Hockadasies from the class of 2018 have been awarded the honor.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO