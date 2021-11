Did you know the creation and launching of the German Hindenburg Airbus came about when major aircraft companies wanted to establish airships that were lighter than air? On paper I’m sure the plan and design looked impressive but dubbed the “giant flying gas bag” it was a short-lived proposition. It seems the gas-filled engine on the Zeppelin companies Hindenburg Airbus exploded in 1937 during an attempt to land killing 35 passengers and injuring 65 and basically ended the airbus travel era.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO