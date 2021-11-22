ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, November 22nd

By Kelly Byrne
 6 days ago

EYEWITNESS WEBCAST (WBRE/WYOU): A death investigation is underway in Northumberland County. Plus, students in the Scranton School District return to class after the teacher strike ends. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

