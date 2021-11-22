ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany's Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of COVID

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5HGw_0d3nZZnR00
The Christmas market is reflected in a Christmas bulb next to a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken.

"We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now is not sufficient," she told CDU leaders in a meeting, according to two participants.

Case numbers in Germany have been soaring, especially among the elderly whose first two shots of COVID-19 vaccine were at the start of the year, and among children that are not eligible for inoculation.

Some 79% of adults in Germany have had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine, but only 7.5% have received booster shots so far, as the total number of coronavirus deaths in Germany approaches 100,000.

Germany has already decided to limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness.

But Merkel said neither those measures nor a higher uptake of vaccinations would be enough to halt the rapid rise of infections in the short run. She called on Germany's 16 federal states to decide tough measures by Wednesday.

Neighbouring Austria imposed a full COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, and German acting Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Friday that Germany may follow.

Germany reported 30,643 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 62 deaths, with an incidence - the number of cases per 100,000 people over a week - of 386.5, a 15th consecutive day of record numbers.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Difficult weeks ahead’: Angela Merkel urges unvaccinated to reconsider as Germany sees record Covid rates

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that “difficult weeks lie ahead” after the country’s coronavirus infection rates rose to their highest ever level.The outgoing leader urged those who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to think again about their decision as cases sky-rocketed.“You can see that I am very worried," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast. "I urgently ask everyone who has not yet been vaccinated: please reconsider."Germany's seven-day infection rate – the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week – rose to 277.4 on Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed.The previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Germany#Economy#Covid#Cdu
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Says We Need to Improve Virus Origins Research

GENEVA (Reuters) - Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the world needs to be better prepared to probe the origins of diseases and welcomed the creation of a new World Health Organization advisory group on dangerous pathogens. "We need to be better equipped when it comes to finding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Merkel Warns of Dramatic Situation Before Talks to Curb COVID-19 in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday, calling for an extra push on vaccinations a day before federal and regional leaders meet to agree on measures to curb a fourth wave of the virus. Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday - a jump...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Urged Lukashenko to Accept UN, EU Aid for Migrants - Spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke again with Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, stressing the need to let the United Nations and the European Commission provide aid to migrants stranded at Belarus's border with Poland. "Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko," her spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "She...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Germany's Merkel: Coronavirus situation is dramatic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that the coronavirus situation in the country was dramatic, as reported by Reuters. "It is not too late to decide to get your first COVID vaccination shot," Merkel added. Earlier in the day, Germany's Robert Koch Institue announced that there were 52,826 new confirmed cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FXStreet.com

Germany's Merkel: COVID situation worse than anything so far

The coronavirus situation in Germany is worse than anything they have seen so far, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, per Reuters. Merkel further added that tighter curbs are needed. These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRM

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France and Britain appealed Thursday for European assistance, promised stepped-up efforts to combat people-smuggling networks and also traded blame and barbs in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly sinking that again shone a light on the scale and complexity of Europe’s migration problems.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Merkel: 'Sad Day' as Germany Marks 100,000 Deaths From COVID

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelled Thursday “a very sad day” and backed calls for more restrictions, as her country became the latest to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The national disease control agency said it recorded 351 deaths in connection with the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy