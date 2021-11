Walker Hayes and his family started celebrating the holidays early this year, adorning their home in Nashville with inflatable Christmas decorations. There’s a blow-up Santa, three snowmen, a grinning Grinch, a festive train, a penguin and a cheerful RV with Rudolph hanging out the window. The decorations went up in early November, in the front yard and on the roof.

