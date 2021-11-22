ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Hoping For Snow? Solider Mountain To Have Pray For Snow Party

By Jeff
 7 days ago
Thanksgiving is this week and that means winter is upon us. With winter comes skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and of course to do those, you need snow. While Idaho never seems to lack snow in the winter, just to be on the safe side it is best to pray for snow,...

Swig in Twin Falls Idaho Announces Opening Date

Twin Falls newest soft drink and cookie shop has announced when they will officially be opening, as well as some grand opening specials. If you're a fan of cookies and soda, then you'll be thrilled to know that the wait for Swig to open in Twin Falls is just about over.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Needs a Law Banning Ugly Christmas Sweaters

I’d like to say I’ve never owned an ugly Christmas sweater but I did. I hadn’t heard the reference at the time. I was a young man and had traveled home for the holiday. One of the presents my dad gave me was a heavy sweater. It certainly had some unusual design but, gosh, it was warm. I ended up often wearing it on winter weekends for the next couple of years. It coincided with a period of my life where I just couldn’t seem to build relationships with women. Maybe it was simply a coincidence.
IDAHO STATE
REVIEW: Chobani Oat Based Eggnog Misses the Mark

The black cherry yogurt is the best I’ve ever tasted. I was a Chobani yogurt eater long before I settled in Twin Falls. The blended black cherry will knock you out of your socks and leave you standing in your shoes. The company has hit some serious home runs with some of its products. I’m just not sure about plant-based eggnog.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho Lottery $1 Million Raffle Sold Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you didn't buy an Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle you'll have to wait until next year to get one as all tickets have sold out. The Idaho Lottery announced Tuesday morning that all 250,000 raffle tickets have been sold with the drawing set for December 29. One ticket will be worth one million dollars with 15,000 other prizes worth $15 to $10,000. "We think our players in retail partners for again making the Idaho lottery's annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "right now, there is a ticket worth a guaranteed $1 million. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after Christmas." According to the Idaho Lottery, there are ten, $1,000 prizes in this year's raffle for players who bought the 25000th tickets. Plus, there are 15 daily $1,000 prizes for people who purchased tickets in the first 15 days of sales; Idaho Lottery officials recommend players check their tickets. All players have 180 days from December 29, 2021, to claim their prizes, those over $1,000 will need to claim their winnings at Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. The Idaho Lottery said it has made more than $900,000 that will go towards Idaho public schools and buildings. In 2020 the $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the first week of December. The Idaho Lottery said this was the faster the game has sold, just 34 days, in the 15 years it has been sold. This is also the first time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday. There are a number of ways to check tickets: idaholottery.com, retail locations, the hotline 208-334-4656, or the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for smartphones.
IDAHO STATE
An Idaho Woman Creates a Twist With Let’s Go Brandin’

American ingenuity mixed with capitalism is a wonderful thing! An Idaho woman has taken a joke about President Biden and Mainstream media and turned it around. If you’ve got cattle, you’ll enjoy the T-shirts she’s producing. Heck, you don’t even need to farm or ranch to get a chuckle out of these!
IDAHO STATE
Cow Elk Shot, Left to Waste Near Anderson Ranch Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was found shot and left to waste earlier in November along a road to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. A tip was left with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline informing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the animal was not far off the Anderson Ranch Dam Road on November 12. Idaho conservation officers said the elk had been shot sometime between November 10 or 11. The animal was found close to another kill site where officers found a gut pile and evidence an animal was drug down the hillside to the roadway and loaded into a vehicle. Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information related to the case of the wasted elk. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999. Or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Those who call in can remain anonymous.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Biden Gas Pump Stickers in Twin Falls, Idaho a Bad Idea

I noticed it when buying gas. Monday after work. And I felt guilty. As you can see, on the right-hand side of the picture there is a Joe Biden “I DID THAT” sticker. On the left-hand side, you can see where a Biden sticker of a similar design has been partially scraped away (I’ll get back to the scraping in a moment). There are several of these designs available online and I ordered some a few weeks ago because I collect political memorabilia.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever To Be Performed On CSI Campus

Have you ever been to Broadway? For lovers of musicals, it is supposed to be one of the best places in the world to catch some of the best performances you will ever see. For a lot of people, they will never make it to New York City, but luckily many of the musicals on Broadway are being performed around the country.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
