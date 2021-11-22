ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Graff and Andrew Lippa to Host Starry Podcast ‘The Great Broadway Game Show Competition’

By Selome Hailu
 6 days ago
The Broadway Podcast Network has announced “ The Great Broadway Game Show Competition ,” a new musical theater game show premiering Nov. 22.

Hosted by creator Todd Graff and Andrew Lippa , “The Great Broadway Game Show Competition” sets Broadway stars in teams against each other as they compete to “Name That Show Tune” while sharing stories from their lives and careers, all with the purpose of winning money for charity. The show also invites audience participation, with audience members able to provide game questions and play the game themselves.

Guest players include Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Liz Callaway, Robin de Jesus, Tamara Tunie, Angela Grovey, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Jason Alexander, Ken Page, Katie Finneran, J.K. Simmons, Howard McGillin, Jason Tam, Jackie Hoffman, Ann Harada, Bruce Vilanch, Capathia Jenkins, Beth Leavel, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Donna Murphy and Tracee Beazer, among others.

Graff is known for writing and directing the 2003 Sundance standout “Camp,” which marked Anna Kendrick’s film debut. His other prominent screen credits include playing Alan “Hippy” Carnes in James Cameron’s 1989 science fiction film “The Abyss” and playing Jesse in Seasons 5 and 6 of the 1970s children’s series “The Electric Company.” He has directed and starred in several plays and received a Tony Award nomination in 1984 for his performance as Danny Hooper in the original Broadway cast of the musical “Baby.”

Lippa is best known for his work as a musical theater composer, having written the music and lyrics for “Big Fish,” “The Addams Family” and “The Wild Party,” for which he also wrote the book.

More information and links to watch or listen “The Great Broadway Game Show Competition” are now available on the BPN website .

