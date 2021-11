SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tom Hom shuffled up four steps to the porch of an old house in North Park and knocked. It was not just any old house. It was his old house. He was knocking on the same door he opened countless times when he, his mother, and his 11 brothers and sisters (and, eventually, his newlywed wife) all lived there. Almost 75 years ago.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO