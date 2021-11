One of the phrases that I used to use when describing certain games was that a given title would make a great “second” MMO, a palate cleanser for when you need a break from your main title for whatever reason. Of course, the idea of playing multiple MMOs at all is going to be anathema to some people; we obviously are used to it, like we work around these games all the time or something. But even if you’re not weirded out by the time requirements, how do you shuffle between them in the first place?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO