‘We were two tortured idiots trying to make TV’: The Adam and Joe Show, 25 years on

Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish built a cult following with their DIY Channel 4 show – but the pressure got to them. They reminisce over Britpop, getting cancelled and patching up their friendship

Adam Buxton: ‘I used to think, "Why isn't Dad more proud of me?" But he was’

The podcaster, comic and radio host has made a career out of his insecurities. But uncovering a family secret has helped him find peaceRead an exclusive extract

Lockdown watch Joe Cornish: ‘I’d be very interested in directing a Biggleton feature film’

A new baby is dictating the viewing in the Cornish household and bringing a new appreciation of TV’s Better Things

How we made Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish: how we made The Adam and Joe Show

‘We walked into a shop with hammers and started smashing it up. We didn’t realise it would scare the owner. Then the police arrived …’

The Guardian profile John Boyega: from Peckham, to the Death Star, to the Old Vic

British actor who found global fame in the rebooted Star Wars franchise to take lead role on London stage

The ten best things to do this week The 10 best things to do this week

From Rogue One to Heavyweight: your at-a-glance guide to the best in culture across the UK

Film blog First trailer shows Ant-Man has a big hill to climb

After all the negative buzz surrounding director Edgar Wright’s exit, the diminutive superhero needs more prerelease muscle than this weedy first look provides, writes Ben Child

Joe Cornish offered director's chair for King Kong prequel Skull Island

Ben Child: In-demand Attack the Block director to decide whether to follow up Peter Jackson's fantasy blockbuster for his second feature film

Paul Rudd in talks to play Marvel superhero Ant-Man

Anchorman 2's Rudd and Joseph Gordon-Levitt said to be frontrunners for lead in the Edgar Wright-directed movie

Star Trek 3 aims to beam up Joe Cornish

Attack the Block director set for the third Star Trek reboot after JJ Abrams drops out to concentrate on Star Wars

Adam Buxton: 'I was called a smarmy, greased-up dwarf'

Adam Buxton's solo show Bug pokes fun at the casual brutality of online discourse, writes Tom Lamont

Mark Kermode's DVD round-up Mark Kermode's DVD round-up

The myths surrounding folk singer Sixto Rodriguez unwind joyously in Searching for Sugar Man, writes Mark Kermode

Joe Cornish to direct graphic novel adaptation Rust

Attack the Block director is set to adapt Royden Lepp's comic-book robot adventure for 20th Century Fox

Joe Cornish to direct adaptation of sci-fi novel Snow Crash

British film-maker to follow up 2011's acclaimed Attack the Block with dystopian tale set in a US governed by corporations

Mark Kermode's DVD round-up Mark Kermode's DVD round-up

Space invaders prove no match for a gang of hoodies in the gritty Attack the Block, while Russell Brand is lamentable in a remake of Arthur, writes Mark Kermode