Lufthansa Technik's Explorer Concept will have your head in the clouds

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations all over the world. Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY) was one of the first airlines to receive a 4-star rating in the Covid-19 Airline Safety Ratings, so I am not that worried about the new covid variant. Besides, the company recently launched several ambitious programs to refocus the company's activities as well as to obtain a more efficient organizational structure. If the company is successful, I would be expecting significant cash on hand coming to the balance sheet. Under the best-case scenario, I would be expecting a valuation of $17, which is way above the current share price. In the worst-case scenario, with a WACC of 10%, my DCF model resulted in a target price of $2.8 per share. Since the upside potential appears more significant than the downside risk, in my opinion, Lufthansa is a buy, and I am buying.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 HOURS AGO