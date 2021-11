A fairly important milestone was achieved by McLaren last weekend at Losail and it's one that went under our radar. The Qatar Grand Prix was the 900th Grand Prix for F1's second most successful team behind Ferrari and the only outfit with the Scuderia to remain on the grid since Bruce McLaren – pictured here above – rolled out his McLaren M2B at Monaco in 1966.

