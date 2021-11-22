ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKYTg_0d3nVepg00

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.

Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning , with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.

That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.

Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.

Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on Twitter : “He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United.

“But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

“Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!”

Ex-United midfielder Michael Carrick will now serve as interim coach at the club, having been part of Solskjaer’s backroom staff after working with Jose Mourinho prior to the Norwegian’s tenure.

Carrick, another former teammate of Ronaldo, will take charge of United for the first time as they visit Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

With two matchdays remaining in the group-stage, United sit atop Group F on seven points, with Villarreal second on goal difference.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Jose Mourinho
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwegian#Portuguese#Old Trafford#The Champions League#Group F
The Independent

What time is Ballon d’Or 2021? When is the ceremony and how to watch it online

Lionel Messi is the odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in a ceremony in Paris and the PSG star will hope to collect a record seventh prize when he makes the short trip to the Chatelet Theatre this evening.The Ballon d’Or returns after an absence – last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic, a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ballon d’Or 2021: Every winner from Stanley Matthews and George Best to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is favourite to pick up the Ballon d’Or for what would be a seventh time he has claimed football’s highest individual honour.The Paris Saint-Germain forward won a first international title with Argentina in the summer with the Copa America and was also La Liga top goalscorer with former club Barcelona.Robert Lewandowski was widely expected to win last year’s award before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Bayern Munich striker is in the running once again. Chelsea’s Jorginho is another candidate, having won the Champions League with his club and Euro 2020 with his country Italy a couple of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The result means Saint-Etienne slip to the foot of the table, behind Metz on goal difference.
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

356K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy