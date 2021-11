Harry Styles’ latest shift to de-gender fashion has appeared in an editorial for Dazed—specifically, the magazine’s Winter 2021 issue, which Styles covers to promote his upcoming Pleasing beauty line. Throughout the accompanying editorial, the star proves his knack for wearing and enjoying clothing in any color, print, or era—regardless of pieces’ original gender. The editorial depicts Styles in a wide range of ensembles accessorized with Swarovski jewelry, both current and vintage. Many include clothing originally intended for women—similar to some of the singer’s onstage looks. One outfit features an archival white John Galliano corset worn over a distressed Rick Owens sweater,...

