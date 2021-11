A woman has pleaded guilty for transporting 12,500 bags of heroin from New Jersey to Vermont, according to federal authorities. Nysifah Deaveareaux, 28, of Paterson, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

VERMONT STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO