Friends and family come to Omaha to support finalists in women’s curling trials

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Sports Commission expected the turnout for the Olympic curling trials to surpass the attendance from 2017. Family and friends traveled to watch their curling clubs compete.

On Saturday, Team Christensen lost to Team Peterson in the finals to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics. But Team Christensen still had a lot of support from all of their family and friends, dozens of them.

“Aunts, uncles, cousins. Thirty of us drove down to Nebraska to support her because that is what we do,” said Katie Bert from Duluth, Minnesota.

Bert has been watching Cory Christensen play for years and have loved watching the sport’s popularity grow while Cory competes.

Members from Team Peterson’s home club were also in attendance.

“[We are here] to watch some of the curlers from our club that are amazing, elite athletes,” said Melissa Welk from Madison, Wisconsin. “We have been lucky enough to curl sometimes with Nina and Becca who are awesome people.”

Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, along with the rest of Team Peterson, will be competing in the Olympics this upcoming February, with a large support group behind them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.