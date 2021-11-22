ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Friends and family come to Omaha to support finalists in women’s curling trials

By Zach Fisher
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izWQp_0d3nTlwL00

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Sports Commission expected the turnout for the Olympic curling trials to surpass the attendance from 2017. Family and friends traveled to watch their curling clubs compete.

On Saturday, Team Christensen lost to Team Peterson in the finals to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics. But Team Christensen still had a lot of support from all of their family and friends, dozens of them.

“Aunts, uncles, cousins. Thirty of us drove down to Nebraska to support her because that is what we do,” said Katie Bert from Duluth, Minnesota.

Curling fans at U.S. Olympic trials appreciate the sport’s growing popularity

Bert has been watching Cory Christensen play for years and have loved watching the sport’s popularity grow while Cory competes.

Members from Team Peterson’s home club were also in attendance.

“[We are here] to watch some of the curlers from our club that are amazing, elite athletes,” said Melissa Welk from Madison, Wisconsin. “We have been lucky enough to curl sometimes with Nina and Becca who are awesome people.”

Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, along with the rest of Team Peterson, will be competing in the Olympics this upcoming February, with a large support group behind them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

No. 5 NC State women rout Washington State 62-34

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Diamond Johnson provided the offense and North Carolina State got downright defensive in another rout. Johnson scored 24 points and the No. 5 Wolfpack held Washington State to 26% shooting in a 62-34 victory on Saturday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. “Really proud of our defensive effort. […]
BASKETBALL
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy