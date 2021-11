A recent study suggests that 99% of people from Mexico and Brazil and 96% of Americans fail to grasp the basic concepts of cryptocurrencies. Out of all the survey respondents aware of bitcoin, 17% in the U.S., 15% in Brazil, and 14% in Mexico own the crypto asset. The report published by cryptoliteracy.org further explains that 9 out of 10 survey respondents did not know that Bitcoin’s supply is capped off at 21 million.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO