Get a sneak peek at Walt Disney World Swan Reserve (pictured), now officially open to guests at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando. The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers groups an oasis in the middle of the magic of Walt Disney World® Resort. Designed to cater to meetings and events, the hotel’s luxurious yet tranquil design offers an invitation for inspiration. Here is a look at why your group will want to make it part of your next visit to Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO