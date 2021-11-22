ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best high-end gift for your husband

By Will Briskin, BestReviews
 6 days ago

Which high-end gift for your husband is best?

Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top of that, choosing a gift with a unique touch has its own set of stressors. You may even feel that getting something with even a bit of taste is just too much of a risk. What if they don’t like it?

To help you navigate the daunting world of men’s giftware, try this list of high-end gifts for all types of husbands.

Do you need a few more gift ideas for the person you love in your life? Check out these gift guides:

High-end gifts for a travel-hungry husband

Whether it be by car, plane, train, boat or something else entirely, these high-end gifts will keep your husband’s luggage organized and safe while in transit.

Montblanc Cabin Trolley Suitcase

This hardshell suitcase has a unique design and is perfectly sized for short trips or weekend sojourns. Complete with four dual-wheeled casters, a full two-year warranty and a palladium accented Montblanc logo, this suitcase is the embodiment of luxury travel. On top of all that, it comes with a personalized luggage tag so you can surprise your partner with a one-of-a-kind gift.

Sold by Macy's

TUMI Richards Travel Kit

The Richards toiletry kit has everything your husband needs to keep their self-care products clean and organized on their next trip. With an antibacterial lining, numerous interior mesh pockets, raised leather accents and magnetic zippers, this modern toiletry kit is ultra-functional and elegant. Plus, the design is inspired by the sleek curves of classic automobiles, so if your husband is interested in cars, this gift is a double whammy.

Sold by Macy's

Montblanc Extreme 2.0 Passport Holder

Don’t let the luxurious logo fool you — this passport holder is designed to handle the harshest conditions. Featuring complete RFID protection, deep credit card slots and a pocket for a passport, anyone can travel with confidence knowing all their essentials are in one place and safely secured. Plus, the carbon fiber print on the split-calfskin leather exterior gives this passport holder a boost of exciting style.

Sold by Macy's

High-end gifts for an outdoorsy husband

Whether your husband is honing their home-landscaping skills, an avid adventurer or a traditional tailgater, these high-end gifts are great for all-things outside. However, the last thing you want to do is spend a lot of money on a high-end gift only for it to be ruined by the outdoor elements. Be on the lookout for high-end gifts with rugged designs and durable materials.

YETI Tundra 65 Hard Cooler

From camping trips to beach days, this YETI cooler can do it all. Featuring up to 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation for cold retention, this cooler keeps food and drinks cold all day long. Plus, it also has a bear resistance certification, so there’s no worry about getting raided by a curious cub.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro HERO9 Camera Bundle

This GoPro bundle has every type of mount you can imagine. This neat little camera can shoot video in 5K definition and is a great companion to any outdoor activity, whether it be shredding the slopes at a ski mountain or snapping pics with family and friends around a bonfire. Thanks to GoPro’s proprietary built-in hyper-stabilization technology, videos turn out smooth no matter how bumpy the journey is.

Sold by Amazon

Arc’teryx Granville Backpack

Arc’teryx is renowned for its outdoor technology, and the Granville bag is packed with premium outdoor innovations that will keep your husband’s essentials safe and dry during any activity. Constructed from highly waterproof composite fabric and held together with double-taped seams, electronics like a laptop or a camera can be stored during a downpour without having to worry about water damage. This backpack is also versatile and is just as useful as an everyday commuter as it is a hiking backpack.

Sold by Amazon

High-end gifts for a gadget-obsessed husband

When it comes to gifts, it’s hard to go wrong with a cool gadget. No matter what your husband is passionate about, there’s a gadget out there.

LARQ PureVis Water Bottle

It’s hard to find a high-end gift with more universal appeal than the LARQ PureVis self-cleaning water bottle. Water bottles are notoriously difficult to clean, and unseen bacteria can build up over time, eventually changing the taste of your water for the worse. The LARQ bottle uses patented UV technology to sanitize the water contents in less than a minute. Plus, the UV light self-activates every two hours in case you’re occupied when it’s time to sanitize. This is a great high-end water bottle that will make your husband’s water taste better.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is the newest product in Apple’s beloved headphone collection, and they deliver crisp, high-fidelity audio in a pleasing minimalist package. Apple thoughtfully redesigned almost every aspect of the traditional over-ear headphone to create the ultimate in premium portable audio technology. The most important development is the introduction of Apple’s acoustically engineered memory foam to the ear cushions. The new foam easily molds to anyone’s face to create an immersive experience that completely cancels exterior noise for the sake of pure musical enjoyment.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun PRO

The Theragun PRO delivers professional performance in an easy-to-use, ergonomic design. With a rotating arm, two 2.5-hour batteries, customizable speed range, six unique attachments and a handy digital screen with force meter, the Theragun PRO is the flagship massage gun on the market. The Theragun PRO is the perfect high-end gift for any husband that needs to release tension and relax at the end of the day. It also doesn’t hurt that the PRO is endorsed by famous athletes like soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, tennis player Maria Sharapova and golfer Collin Morikawa.

Sold by Theragun and Amazon

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

