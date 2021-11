St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Von McDaniel took the baseball world by storm in 1957. His career was over less than a year later. One of the greatest hoaxes in baseball history began on April 1, 1985, when journalist George Plimpton concocted the tale of fictitious New York Mets pitching prospect Sidd Finch. The story ran in Sports Illustrated, and the thought of Finch, a flamethrower who could supposedly run his fastball up to an unprecedented 168 mph (actually) with pinpoint control, pitching for their team left Mets fans jubilant. A week later, a follow-up article announced Finch’s retirement, and it was revealed as a hoax on April 15.

