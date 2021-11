Before the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight, Caleb Castille shared a great photo from the set of the new episode. It involves a bus and a big explosion. Despite the chaos in the background of the photo, Castille is all smiles. His photo on Instagram got fans excited right before the premiere of the new episode tonight. It shows the aftermath of a dangerous situation that the agent got himself into. Rountree was supposed to be going undercover and it looks like he bit off more than he can chew. Check it out below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO