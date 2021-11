Hans’ Crawfish is planning to relocate to 15920 FM 2920, Tomball, in January or February, owner Hans Stevens said. The company, formerly located on Telge Road, sells crawfish, shrimp, corn and potatoes with plans to possibly expand the menu in the future, Stevens said. The new location is on 5 acres of land, which will help solve the restaurant’s previous issues with seating and parking, Stevens said. 713-851-1409. www.facebook.com/hanscrawfish.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO