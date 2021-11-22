1 dead in I-79 crash near Mt. Nebo Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person killed on I-71 north of downtown was struck by at least two vehicles early Tuesday morning, according to Columbus police. The driver of a Ford F350 hauling a car trailer called CPD around 2:30 a.m. to report a pedestrian ran in front of the pickup as it traveled northbound near E. 5th Avenue, police said.
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Mt. Rose Highway for five hours Tuesday evening. The crash, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., happened right above Sky Tavern, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. NHP says two cars were involved in crash and at...
PARIS, Maine — A man is dead following a crash on Hebron Road in Paris Sunday afternoon. Paris Police confirm that the driver died after swerving off the road and crashing into the woods. Officials say the driver's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. A man...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound lanes on the I-15 were closed for hours Friday morning as state police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Just before 4 a.m. on Nov.26, Nevada State police posted on Twitter that the crash took place at I-15 northbound at mile marker 102, about 16 miles north of Mesquite.
A woman involved in the collision on Nicholasville Road Friday morning has been pronounced dead. Nicholasville Police said Naomi Niles, 65, reportedly died at the University of Kentucky hospital, where she was taken after the accident. The Fayette County Coroner lists her cause of death as blunt-force trauma. Police said...
MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was killed and three other men were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday. State police said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado crossed from the...
WHEATLAND, Calif. — Highway 65 was closed Saturday morning after a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The crash happened near Bear River Bridge after 5:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. Details on who died and what caused the crash were not immediately available. A Cal Trans...
US 93 was shut down in both directions northwest of Wickenburg after a deadly crash Friday morning. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash occurred near milepost 178. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 5:30 a.m., multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person...
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has been killed in the crash. We’re told two vehicles were involved. Emergency management said in a Facebook post that Highway 169 between 27 and 68 is closed until further notice. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say icy roads are to blame for two crashes in one area. Friday morning, a vehicle lost control at the intersection of Liberty and McGuffey roads. That vehicle hit a pole and flipped over. No one was injured. While police were at the scene...
ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition. Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of...
The pilot involved in a fatal plane crash in Mercer County has been identified. Cuyahoga Falls resident Richard Briggs, 65, died from blunt force trauma suffered in the plane crash in Pine Township. The plane went down in the woods by TCI Park Drive Wednesday evening. After the crash, the...
PRINCETON — Southbound traffic on Interstate 77 was backed up for miles Monday evening after an ambulance from Charleston crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment near Exit 9. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. Cpl. C.K. Morton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment said at...
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. The two vehicle accident happened in Worth Township Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 101. Police say 19-year-old Mikayla Kanalis of Brownsville lost control of her SUV and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Monday morning car crash resulted in the southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) being shut down, clogging traffic during the lunchtime rush. The crash happened after 7 a.m., according to a TRIMARC traffic alert, on the Snyder near Old Henry Road in...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Early Sunday morning, a fiery single-car crash in west St. Louis County claimed the lives of three teenagers and left two injured. Without pointing blame or speculating on what may have happened early Sunday morning, neighbors who spoke to 5 On Your Side said they are frustrated by speeding, traffic violations and wildlife in the area.
A Mercer County man died and three other men were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Butler County, state police said. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in Muddy Creek Township. According to state police, James Dapper, 58, of Zelienople, was driving southbound on...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police were on the scene of a car crash this morning that left one person dead and interrupted travel flow for several hours. At 2:22 a.m., police received a call that there had been a car crash near the Midtown Tunnel. The tunnel was blocked for...
