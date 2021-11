Making the postseason translated to a fair share of all district selections for the Highland football team with nine players being recognized by Class A District 5. Connor Grinstead, Brenton Bonebrake, and Carson Netser were the headliners being named to the first team. Grinstead finished second in the league with 21 touchdowns. The senior quarterback threw for 638 yards and 10 scores while adding 908 on the ground and 11 more endzone trips. The senior also led the defense with 64.5 tackles. Bonebrake took his fair share of carries in the backfield with 917 rushing yards at 6.9 yards a pop and eight scores. Netser was everywhere defensively with 51.5 tackles including 4.5 for a loss and managed an interception and fumble recovery.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO