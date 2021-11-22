ADM Wrestling Learns District/Sectional Assignments

After never having a returning State wrestling champion as an underclassman, the Greene County Rams now have two in the room. McKinley Robbins and Kale Petersen both are elite wrestlers at the Sebolt Academy in Jefferson, but they met as elementary students when TJ Sebolt rented a facility in Mason City. For years they worked out together and last season both won State titles, Petersen in Class 1A at 106 lbs. for West Fork (Sheffield) and Robbins for Greene County in 2A at 120 lbs. Two seasons ago they were both at 106, albeit in different classes when Robbins placed second in 2A and Petersen was sixth in 1A.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO