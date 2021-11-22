ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release: Trail’s End 10

By The Bourbon Flight
lanereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHood River Distillers has unveiled the newest addition to its Trail’s End Bourbon portfolio — Trail’s End 10. This new addition to the Trail’s End family is crafted with 10-year Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey finished in Oregon Garry oak casks. Trail’s End 10 comes from a select few barrels...

www.lanereport.com

