Rockville, MN

Rockville Hosting Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday Night

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
ROCKVILLE -- A family-friendly holiday event is happening in Rockville this weekend. The Rockville Lions Club is hosting a...

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

