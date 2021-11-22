NWS: Stretch of Mild, Dry Weather Expected to Continue

There is an increased fire danger today. Low relative humidity and dry brush mean a fire could get out of control quickly. It will breezy this morning, but as the RH drops, the wind will begin to calm which helps this situation a little bit. However, it is best to refrain from any burning or bonfires. We are down more than 5″ of rainfall since September 1 and have received less than 1″ this whole month. Rain is desperately needed, but it’s not something we will be getting this week. Temps will reach the low 50s today with sunny skies this afternoon. We will have a warming trend through the rest of the week with highs in the mid-60s by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be gorgeous with above-average highs in the forecast. Temps will reach the low 70s with overnight lows falling to the mid-40s. The weekend will be pleasant, but cooler after a front passes Friday night. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s with lows falling to the low 40s by Sunday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO