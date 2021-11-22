ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WVa classroom added for commercial driver’s license training

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Highways has added a classroom in Parkersburg to its Equipment Training Academy in Buckhannon.

The expansion gives the facility three classrooms, two in Buckhannon and one in Parkersburg. The academy can run three commercial driver’s license courses at the same time with the expansion, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The Division of Highways holds commercial driver’s license training almost every month, the release said.

The division requires a commercial driver’s license to operate any of its trucks heavier than 26,000 pounds, in addition to bulldozers, excavators, road graders and other heavy equipment.

