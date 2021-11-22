What foods should you avoid? Fort Mill blood lab offering patients food sensitivity test

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season is the one time a year some of us will pig out on turkey, stuffing, pie and strange combinations at-home cooks attempt to put together.

For people with food sensitivity, this time of year is when symptoms can spike.



Doctors say most people suffer from some type of food sensitivity, but it often goes undiagnosed. There is now a new lab in the Charlotte area that is offering customers a blood test to check for food sensitivity.



There is a big difference between food sensitivity and food allergies. While searching for the perfect holiday meal, people with food allergies often know what to avoid.

“Food allergy is something that you will get an immediate reaction and it could be as serious as being hospitalized,” said Shane O’Donnell, the owner of Any Lab Test Now in Fort Mill.

Food sensitivity, sometimes referred to as food intolerance, is less severe but much more common.

“Most of the time people know something is going on when they eat a certain type of food, but they aren’t sure if it’s the cheese if it’s an egg,” said O’Donnell.

An upset stomach and other side effects can set in hours, or even days later. A quick blood test can list foods people are sensitive to.



At Any Lab Test Now , the process takes 15 minutes or less. Patients receive a comprehensive chart a week after their blood sample is sent to the lab.

The actual blood draw takes about 60 seconds. Patients fill out a form so their results can be emailed later.

One employee at the lab was recently tested after feeling the effects of irritable bowel syndrome.

“We decided to run a food sensitivity test for her, which tests for 208 foods. She eats 3 or 4 salads a day and on all of them, she puts almonds. Basically what came back on her test was a severe reaction to almonds,” said O’Donnell.

That information is also important this holiday season as we gather with family and friends.

“They can share that with the person who is cooking and say are you cooking with anything like that so I can avoid it,” said O’Donnell.

The results will be given to patients with several bar graphs showing the severity of sensitivity.



Patients are encouraged to sign up for a blood test online. No doctor referral is needed.

