ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

And America’s Most Toxic Car Ad Is…

By Streetsblog
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet’s ad for the 2015 Colorado has claimed the title of America’s Most Toxic Car Ad — but it’s only the tip of a much larger toxic iceberg. In a decisive championship win, this bad ad won 64 percent of the vote over a rival Dodge spot, and pretty much lost...

usa.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The U.S. auto market cooled slightly in October compared to the previous month, as the average days to sell increased, but demand still remained high as inventories around the country and the world continued to be constrained because of the shortage in microchips. Automakers had to lower their output, and some even scrapped entire model […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Dodge#Chevy#Americans
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: America’s Most Dangerous Airport Is Right Here In Colorado

Airline pilots have a very stressful job. I have friends that are pilots, one with United and the other with Southwest and they absolutely love their job, but looking at it from the outside, while it would be cool to fly a big jet all around the country and even the world, it would seem to me that it could also be very stressful. You're not only hauling hundreds of people in your plane whose safety you're responsible for, but throw in weather situations and other stressful situations that add to the pressure and that's something that I think make pilots a very special breed.
COLORADO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Recall Plagues America's Most Controversial EV-Maker

Tesla, the world's leading EV manufacturer, has been having a tough time in the last couple of weeks. First, its CEO Elon Musk went on a Tesla stock selling spree, and now the company is dealing with a great deal of mass recalls affecting popular models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. Back in June, we reported that the company was recalling 300,000 cars due to a faulty cruise control system. Then, earlier this month, Tesla recalled a further 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y cars due to the possibility of the front left lateral link becoming loose from the chassis. Just a few days later, the company issued another recall affecting 12,000 vehicles due to malfunctioning driver assistance systems. Well, guess what? The recalls ain't over. This time, it's the turn of the Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these cars could have faulty airbags.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
Jalopnik

Mexico's JAC E10X Is A Reminder That America Needs Cheap Electric Cars

Chinese carmaker JAC is celebrating the debut of its new EV for the Mexican market, the 2022 JAC E10x. What’s worth celebrating here isn’t just that it’s an EV in Mexico — though I love to see EVs taking off in all the markets. The E10X is worth celebrating because it’s an EV with over 200 miles of range that costs under $20,000. And it’s technically in North America! That’s both great and a sad reminder of the EV market in the U.S.
CARS
motor1.com

Tesla tops list of world's most in-demand car brands

According to recent research by the Peter Vardy Newsroom, people across the globe are in the market for a Tesla vehicle. In fact, there's no current car brand with more demand than the California (Texas) electric automaker, which also produces cars in China. Soon, Tesla will be manufacturing cars in...
BUSINESS
uticaphoenix.net

Federal authorities identify ‘one of America’s most wanted fugitives’ 52

Fifty-two years after a “The Thomas Crown Affair” obsessed bank teller stole the modern-day equivalent of $1.7 million from his workplace in Cleveland and vanished, authorities say the case has been solved. According to The United States Marshals Service, on July 11, 1969, 20-year-old Theodore John Conrad walked into his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inquirer.com

The infrastructure bill is big, but it won’t transform America’s focus on cars

As the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law wound through the congressional sausage grinder, President Joe Biden often promised that the infusion of spending on roads, bridges, transit, and other projects would be transformative. When he signed the legislation Monday, Biden compared it to a pair of epochal infrastructure investments: the transcontinental...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
95.3 MNC

WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system around $147 billion each year, WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50...
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: America's conversion to electric cars ignores a major strategic vulnerability

As the United States tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric-car usage more feasible, policymakers need to ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky tradeoff: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy. The electricity powering these vehicles is generated entirely at home, but electric cars are useless without batteries, and one nation completely dominates the battery market: China.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Subway Capitals of America

Americans consume a lot of fast food. On any given day, more than a third do so. There are a number of reasons for this: it’s convenient, cheap, and readily available.  Subway — founded in Connecticut in 1965 as Pete’s Super Submarines, with its name later shortened to its present form — is one of […]
RESTAURANTS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy