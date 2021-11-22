And America’s Most Toxic Car Ad Is…

Airline pilots have a very stressful job. I have friends that are pilots, one with United and the other with Southwest and they absolutely love their job, but looking at it from the outside, while it would be cool to fly a big jet all around the country and even the world, it would seem to me that it could also be very stressful. You're not only hauling hundreds of people in your plane whose safety you're responsible for, but throw in weather situations and other stressful situations that add to the pressure and that's something that I think make pilots a very special breed.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO