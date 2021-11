Just off the coast of Los Angeles and Long Beach, over 100 cargo ships float at sea, waiting to be unloaded at the industrial ports. This backlog is a result of a worldwide crisis affecting the supply chain, or the complex network between a company and its suppliers focused on getting products to consumers. The supply chain, strained since the beginning of the pandemic, is a setback to the recovery of the global economy. With no end in sight, this crisis can potentially affect consumers all over the world, including Samo students and Samo’s food supply.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO