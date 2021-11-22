ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kick off honeymoon world tour in Bora Bora

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton and Carter Reum are currently in Bora Bora on the first stop of their...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Has a 9-Year-Old Daughter: They Don’t Have a ‘Traditional’ Relationship

Four days after Carter Reum’s wedding to Paris Hilton, the venture capitalist’s spokesperson confirmed that he has a 9-year-old daughter. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the Shortcut Your Startup author’s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday, November 15, after the outlet reported the little one’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I can't wait to grow our family!': Paris Hilton wants kids with Carter Reum adding he will make the 'best dad'... after it's revealed he already has a 'secret' daughter

Paris Hilton has been wed to Carter Reum for less than one week, but the entrepreneur is already looking into the future with her new husband. On Wednesday the 40-year-old blonde beauty told People that they are very much looking forward to having children. 'I can't wait to grow our...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
WWD

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s Extravagant Los Angeles Wedding Bash

Click here to read the full article. It wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without some over-the-top festivities. After Hilton married Carter Milliken Reum, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, on Thursday, the socialite changed out of her custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress into not one, but three more dresses for the wedding reception.More from WWDCelebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: PhotosThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021A Look Back at The Battle of Versailles Fashion Show in 1973 The first was a white off-the-shoulder Ghalia Lav gown which Hilton topped with a sparkling tiara. She then changed into...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bora Bora#South Pacific#Honeymoon
Us Weekly

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s Relationship Timeline

A fairytale ending! After several years of being unlucky in love, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in November 2021. “The first dance was a magical moment,” the Simple Life alum wrote via Instagram following her fall nuptials. “I felt like Cinderella. 👸🏼 It was the perfect Disney Princess moment of the night.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Shares a Glimpse of Her Extravagant Honeymoon with Fans on IG

Paris Hilton is kicking off her honeymoon in style. Now that she’s a married woman, the 40-year-old TV star is traveling the world with her husband, Carter Reum, and documenting it on social media. ICYMI: Earlier this month, Hilton and the entrepreneur said, “I do,” at her late grandfather Barron's...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

That's Hot: a sneak peak into Paris Hilton's dazzling tropical honeymoon

There is no doubt that 2021 has been a year filled with the most spectacular society weddings. Nina Flohr wed Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark in Athens earlier this autumn; Lady Kitty Spencer got hitched in a Roman wedding that captured the world’s attention and Lady Jemima Herbert’s reception at Wilton conjured an image of the idyllic English wedding.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy