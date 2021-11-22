Police: 2 men shot at driver during road rage incident in Brick

Brick Township police are on the hunt for two men who they say were involved in a Saturday night road rage shooting.

Authorities say it started on Brick Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. where a man was driving toward Route 70 when he told police two men in a newer model red extended cab pickup kept passing him and brake checking.

While they were stopped at the 70/88 intersection, one of the men in the truck shot at him three times, with one bullet becoming lodged in the passenger side door frame.

The truck sped off on Route 70 east and ran several lights. Police say the victim lost sight of the truck by Olden Street.

The only description of the suspects are two white men in their late 20s or early 30s.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam video or business security video between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Brick Boulevard or Route 70 to give them a call.