Health

Keeping healthcare cyber threats at bay

By HIMSS TV
Healthcare IT News
 7 days ago

www.healthcareitnews.com

healthitsecurity.com

How to Implement a Cyber Incident Response Plan for Healthcare

- Having a cyber incident response plan in healthcare is required under HIPAA, but that does not mean that every healthcare organization actually has a comprehensive and actionable plan tailored specifically to their organization. When organizations work together cross-functionally to develop and regularly practice a thorough incident response plan, they...
TECHNOLOGY
metroatlantaceo.com

Dr. Hank Capps of Wellstar Health System, Designing the Future of Healthcare

Chief Information & Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System Dr. Hank Capps talks about the importance of designing the future of healthcare and how the industry has shifted over the last two years. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How healthcare leaders can keep their teams during the 'Great Resignation'

The "Great Resignation" continues on, with the latest figures showing that a record number of 4.4 million workers quit their jobs in September. This has hit the healthcare industry hard, with about 1 in 5 workers leaving the sector since the beginning of the pandemic. Holding onto and recruiting talent is increasingly important to healthcare leaders. Becker's spoke to a human capital expert to reveal how healthcare leaders can retain staff.
HEALTH
inforisktoday.com

The Cyber Fusion Center: Boost Threat Response with Better Collaboration

Cyber fusion center platforms (CFC) were initially designed to address these challenges but haven’t always delivered on their promise. The reason is that most platforms provide just one or two of the three core SOAR capabilities (security orchestration, automation, and response) and not well enough to substantially improve security processes or outcomes.
COMPUTERS
healthitsecurity.com

CISA: Iranian Government-Sponsored Threat Actors Targeting Healthcare

The FBI, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have observed the APT group exploiting Fortinet vulnerabilities since at least March 2021 and Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities since at least October 2021. The threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Cyber complexity negatively impacts a company’s ability to respond to threats

71% of VPs and CIOs believe that the high number of cybersecurity tools they use negatively impacts their organization’s ability to detect and prevent threats, a Perimeter 81 report reveals. Hybrid and remote work requiring a high number of cybersecurity tools. The research evaluated responses from 500 IT professionals at...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Health
HackerNoon

What are the Sectors Most Prone to Cyber Threats?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, corporate processes shifted priorities to get through the pandemic. This included embracing way more remote options of consumers and employees. As remote work becomes the new normal for businesses across the world, it is time to face the truth. Rapid responses to the coronavirus pandemic have left organizations vulnerable to security breaches. As of May 2nd, 2020 the FBI reported a 800% increase in cyber crimes with COVID-themed malware ranking at the top. As time went by, CISOs pivoted from handling routine tasks to dedicating all efforts to establish secure connections for newly-minted remote workforces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Confronting Cyber Threats with an Empowering Cyber Training Approach

The Natwest Story from an Awareness Leader perspective. Ceri J., Security Awareness Manager at NatWest, a UK bank with 74,000 employees, felt she needed to do more to counteract the threat of phishing attacks. For a major bank like NatWest, phishing represents a serious area of risk exposure and one where employee awareness is part of the solution. As she explained on IT Central Station, “The spike in phishing attacks targeting bank employees drove us to search for an effective solution to mitigate that risk. We switched to CybeReady in 2019 and have been seeing a constant improvement in employees’ ability to identify and avoid phishing attacks. The best part is that the solution is fully-automated and removes all IT overhead.”
RETAIL
spectrumnews1.com

Intel agencies warn of potential uptick in cyber threats amid holiday season

Two of the nation’s leading intelligence agencies are warning of a possible rise in malicious cyber attacks over Thanksgiving, citing previous spikes around a number of holiday weekends so far this year. In a joint statement released Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Organizations Urge To Remain Vigilant To Ransomware And Cyber Threats This Holiday Season

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a cybersecurity reminder for public and private sector organizations to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions to reduce their risk to ransomware and other cyberattacks leading up to and during the holiday season. This advisory is based on observations on the timing of high impact ransomware attacks that have occurred previously rather than a reaction to specific threat reporting. Specifically, malicious cyber actors have often taken advantage of holidays and weekends to disrupt critical networks and systems belonging to organizations, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insurancebusinessmag.com

The benefits of a strong cyber threat intelligence program

This article was produced in partnership with Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group. Bethan Moorcraft of Insurance Business sat down with Alex Bovicelli, Director of Threat Intelligence in the Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group to discuss cyber threat intelligence. Tokio Marine HCC –...
ECONOMY
