ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain security forces arrested a number of suspected militants ahead of a planned attack and confiscated weapons and explosives that had come from Iran, the interior ministry said on its official Twitter on Monday.

The ministry did not say how many people were arrested or specify their nationalities. It described them as "linked with terrorist groups in Iran" and said they were "plotting terrorist operations against security and civil peace".

Bahrain, host to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and other international naval operations, has often accused Shi'ite Muslim Iran of seeking to subvert the Sunni-ruled kingdom, which has a Shi'ite majority. Iran has denied such charges.

The island state was the only Gulf Arab state to witness a sizeable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 "Arab Spring", from a largely Shi'ite opposition movement, which it quashed with help from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, Bahrain said it had foiled a "terrorist attack" backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Jon Boyle and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Thousands of Iranians protest over dried-up river

Thousands of Iranians angered over the drying of a treasured waterway poured into the parched riverbed on Friday to protest environmental and water mismanagement, confronting the government of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi with its first domestic crisis.Videos of the protests showed thousands of people filling the riverbed and standing along the famous 10th Century 33-arch bridge that is a signature of Isfahan, former seat of Iran’s Safavid empire. Demonstrators filled the horizon, and observers described the gathering as potentially Iran’s largest-ever environmental protest.“Give us back the Zayandeh River,” they chanted, whilst clapping hands.In a startling contrast to most anti-government...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Arab Spring#Iranian Weapons#The Interior Ministry#The U S Navy#Fifth Fleet#Shi Ite Muslim#Sunni#Gulf Arab
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
Reuters

Iran's Mahan Air says its has foiled a cyber attack - TV

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A cyber attack against Iranian private airline Mahan Air has been foiled, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, adding that the airliner's flight schedule was not affected by the attack. The carrier, blacklisted by Washington in 2011 over support it provided to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Iranian Airline Linked to Hezbollah Hit by Cyber Attack

Iran’s Mahan Airlines, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and is involved in the shipment of weapons to Hezbollah terror organization, was recently hit by a cyberattack, the country’s media reported. Reports quote hackers who claim they have obtained “sensitive information” about the airline’s “close...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Aviation Week

Iranian Helicopter Flew Within 25 Yards Of U.S. Warship, DOD Says

An Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Aviation SH-3 Sea King flew within 25 yards of the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship LHD 2 USS Essex as it transited the Gulf of Oman, a move the Pentagon criticized as dangerous and unprofessional. A video of the incident from inside the helicopter emerged Nov. 13...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

Hezbollah spent $10 million on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday the group had spent more than $10 million on free and subsidized fuel sourced from Iran for the Lebanese people since September. In a televised address, Nasrallah said $2.6 million worth of fuel had been provided for free...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Kenyan Police Arrest Iranian Accused of Planning Terror Attacks

Kenya’s security agencies accused Iranian national Mohammed Saeid Golabi of ties to terror activities in Kenya and its neighboring countries. The Star reported on Sunday (Exclusive: Police uncover terror plans by an Iranian national in Kenya). According to police, Golabi is a frequent flyer to Kenya and the region and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?

With nuclear talks between Iran, the US, and the other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resuming on November 29, one question looms large. Is engagement with Iran likely to bear diplomatic fruit, or be squandered? Negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration (alongside Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia), the JCPOA represented a major effort to curtail Iranian nuclear ambitions. The 159-page agreement committed the US and its European partners to lift longstanding sanctions to allow Iran to bring back foreign investment and sell its natural resources globally without restriction. In exchange, Iran agreed to put...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran nuclear talks to resume, Tehran 'determined' to salvage deal

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme will restart on Monday after a five-month hiatus with Tehran saying it is "determined" to reach a deal but analysts predicting major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran ignored appeals from Western countries to restart the talks for several months, all the while strengthening the capabilities of its nuclear programme.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy