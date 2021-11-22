ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MOTD 2 analysis: How Spurs fought back against Leeds

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2's Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Conor...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
Conor Coady
Jermaine Jenas
BBC

MOTD Top 10: Suarez named as runner-up

He may be considered one of the most controversial figures to ever grace the Premier League - but Luis Suarez's talent and impact is beyond question. He lit up English football during three years at Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 before moving to Barcelona for £75m. On the latest episode...
BBC

MOTD Top 10: Aguero is number one

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been named the greatest South American to play in the Premier League on the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards all agreed that Aguero's prolific record of 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances, coupled with five titles, made him the standout choice.
tothelaneandback.com

International watch: How Spurs stars fared for their countries

An intimate look at how Tottenham Hotspur stars fared for their countries this week. Tottenham Hotspur players had a pretty productive time in the international break. Many of them played key roles in their national squad during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign. Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero...
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa talks Spurs pair Conte and Kane

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is ready to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham this weekend. Bielsa was asked what he expects when facing Conte. He said, "In football it is difficult to create something that has not been seen before. What does unify all the coaches is the virtues they extract from the players that they coach.
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Spurs roar from behind to win with goals from Hojbjerg and Reguilon

They did it, but it wasn’t exactly champagne football. Tottenham Hotspur played their first home league match under Antonio Conte against a Leeds side missing a couple of key contributors. It wasn’t pretty — Spurs played a dour opening 45 minutes and went down to a very good Daniel James goal, but roared back in the second half. Spurs got goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon (his first goal for Spurs), and Tottenham held on for a 2-1 win.
Tribal Football

Woodgate makes his call for Spurs vs Leeds

Former Leeds and Tottenham defender Jonathan Woodgate has made his call for today's game. Despite Leeds' improvement in recent weeks, which has seen them go unbeaten in their last three games, Woodgate is envisaging an afternoon where Harry Kane and Heung-min Son could profit. Speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its...
The Independent

Antonio Conte off the mark at Spurs in Premier League after edging past Leeds

Antonio Conte registered a first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham as they came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1, but will have been left in no doubt just how big a job he has on his hands.Conte, who oversaw two games before the international break, watched his new side booed off at half-time after falling behind to Dan James’ strike.But a much-improved second-half performance saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon earn the three points and end a three-game winless run.Hojbjerg’s strike was Tottenham’s first in the Premier League since Son Heung-min scored at Newcastle in early...
Tribal Football

Watch: Spurs boss Conte relieved overcoming Bielsa's Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte discusses victory over Leeds United. Conte was pleased to secure a first Premier League win as Tottenham manager with victory over Everton. The Italian discussed the difficulty of facing Leeds' energy and the tactical shuffle needed to overcome their manager Marcelo Bielsa's methods. Need a VPN?...
Reuters

Reguilon seals comeback win for Tottenham against Leeds

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sergio Reguilon's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur earned his side a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in manager Antonio Conte's first home Premier League game in charge on Sunday. The Spanish left back tucked home a rebound in the 69th minute to seal a comeback...
