ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book review: A hider of people is hunted in 'Left-Handed Twin'

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Left-Handed Twin" by Thomas Perry (Mysterious Press) Since she married a wealthy surgeon, Jane Whitefield has been trying to leave her old life behind, but when a friend sends a terrified young woman named Sara to her, Jane feels compelled to help. Working with her boyfriend, Sara had...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune-Democrat

Book review

“Broken pieces when put together make something more beautiful than the original.” – Unknown. The Japanese believe that broken pottery should be mended – as the breaking of the item is an integral part of its history. Kintsugi is an art form that consists of using a lacquer resin mixed with powdered precious metals – often gold as portrayed in this story – to form a paste that highlights, instead of hides, the pottery’s flaws.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Eat Your Catfish’ Review: A Family Is Divided by ALS in an Uncompromising, Emotionally Raw Documentary

A close-quarters study of the daily trials of living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease — co-directed by the patient’s son with equal parts adoration and despairing frustration — “Eat Your Catfish” is a documentary every bit as tough-minded as its title is unexpectedly playful. That, as it turns out, is not a disconnect when it comes to Kathryn Arjomand, a New York mother of two who has been living with the neurodegenerative condition for years, and handles it with a blend of frank anger, exhausted acceptance and offbeat humor. Citing as inspiration the “wild overacting” of Julia Roberts in...
MOVIES
wshu.org

Book Review: Harlem Shuffle

There will likely never be an adjective “Whiteheadian” — like Wordsworthian, Joycean or Dickensian — because Colson Whitehead, National Book Award recipient and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, now out with his 10th book, does not prioritize subject matter or genre. So here he is again, straight...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digboston.com

BOOK REVIEW: NAZIS OF COPLEY SQUARE

Thousands of Bostonians, including many cops, were active members of an antisemitic Catholic fascist organization in the opening years of WWII. No doubt many Greater Bostonians have heard of Father Charles Coughlin, the antisemitic and fascistic priest from Detroit whose weekly radio broadcasts enjoyed a national audience of millions during the 1930s. What’s far less known is an organization that the “Radio Priest” helped to establish in the United States: the Christian Front. The organization, a variant of which originated in Europe, had a sizable presence in Boston. Indeed, the city was the national epicenter of its activities, with the office of the New England chapter housed in a second-floor suite of the Copley Square Hotel on Huntington Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
cookcountynews-herald.com

Northshore Flowers, Gardens & People Paintings, a book review

Fall is over. The color that cheered the hillsides has wiggled from the sky and now crunches under our feet. Days are short, colder, grey skies are the new norm. For some, this time of year is depressing. But a book by local artist Jan Rivard Attridge can brighten your winter days. The book is called Northshore Flowers, Gardens & […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Evergreen

Movie review: Swipe left on ‘Love Hard’

It is the middle of November, Netflix. So tell me, why are you releasing Christmas movies? Halloween candy is only a few weeks old, and Thanksgiving has just passed. Even if it were time for holiday movies, nobody asked for another horribly predictable Christmas film whose only saving grace is its extremely attractive, well-known actors.
MOVIES
uwlax.edu

‘A book in every hand’

Little Free Library has special meaning for UW-La Crosse grad student. It was extra special for UW-La Crosse student Austin Bol when the university’s Physician Assistant Student Society presented a Little Free Library to St. Clare Health Mission at the beginning of the fall semester. Bol is not only a...
LA CROSSE, WI
leoweekly.com

Reviews: Last Podcast on the Left Hosts Create A Wild, New Comic Book Series

DC Horror Presents: ‘Soul Plumber’ No. 1 and No. 2. Created by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel and John McCrea. The creators of Last Podcast on the Left have decided to make a comic book, and it is a wild one! The DC lines of horror books are first rate and “Soul Plumber” doesn’t disappoint. It begins with failed seminary student Edgar Wiggins, now working as a gas station attendant when the “Soul Plumbers” van comes in for a fill up. Seeing who they think is an easy mark, they invite Edgar to a seminar where, for a small fee, you can learn how to build an exorcism machine. Of course, Edgar is inspired but short on the funds it takes to buy the blueprints, so he just steals them. His zeal for the divine keeps him working on the machine even though he has to take shortcuts. Once it’s finished, it works, but maybe not how Edgar expected. He’s captured something, he believes, but is it a demon? So ends issue No. 1 on that cliff hanger!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Boston#Cat#Seneca Native American#Russian#Appalachian
Frederick News-Post

Finksburg Book Club: Normal People

For Adults. Do you enjoy reading and talking about books? Then our book discussion group is for you! We will feature a different book at each meeting. Come join us on Zoom for a sharing of good books and ideas. This month's selection is Normal People by Sally Rooney. Registration required. Visit site for details.
FINKSBURG, MD
psychologytoday.com

Literary Highlights: Five New Books About Twins

Books about twins by investigators, some of whom are also twins, bring a wealth of research information and life history to those who need and enjoy it the most. For the first time, a New Twins Book Panel took place at the 19th Congress of the International Society for Twin Studies (ISTS). The congress was held mostly online, broadcast from Budapest where is it was hosted by identical twin physicians, Ádám and Dávid Tárnoki. It took place between November 11-14, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: What Was Dawn Wells’ Favorite Episode?

From 1964 to 1967, the late Dawn Wells and company hilariously tried to cope with being stranded on Gilligan’s Island. It was a relatively short-lived show. Still, three straight seasons of nothing but soundstage tropical backdrops had to have gotten a little routine for the cast. It’s no wonder, then, that Mary Ann Summers actor Dawn Wells’ favorite episodes were those that provided some variety.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy