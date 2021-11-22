Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was released from house arrest Monday morning.

The 55-year-old was under house arrest in Manhattan for 18 months, after being released from federal prison over COVID-19 concerns.

Cohen reported to 500 Pearl Street, where he spoke with probation officials.

"I feel great today," he said after emerging from the courthouse. "It's been long overdue."

Cohen spent three years in prison after being charged for tax fraud, bank fraud, violations of campaign finance laws, and lying to Congress.

Earlier this month, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance convened a new special grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The new grand jury was convened as the time limit on the original special grand jury is about to expire.

