Smart Africa CEO sees chance to build a digital 'Wakanda'

By Rachel Wood, CNN Business
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) — The pandemic has boosted the digital economy across the world, and Africa is no exception. However, limited internet access remains a major stumbling block in Africa's digital transformation, as do inconsistent policies across the continent in areas such as payment systems and data roaming. Looking to...

Boston

What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?. South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

How smart tech is supporting smallholders in South Africa

Siphiwe Sithole grows indigenous crops like amadumbe - coco yams - and bitter greens, on her small farm just outside Johannesburg. It can be very tough farming a smallholding in South Africa. She has to deal with crime, including robberies and farm workers being attacked, and has struggled to get access to fertile land and water.
AGRICULTURE
trust.org

Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a child growing up in war-torn northern Uganda, Daniel Komakech's education was interrupted every time he had to flee rebels and hide in the bush for days to avoid being abducted. Today, Komakech, 34, helps run a locally owned internet network that...
INTERNET
globalvoices.org

A ‘new deal’ for Africa: Is this the best chance for a generation?

Every year, heads of states and governments gather for global summits, an essential part of the ebb and flow of international diplomacy. The Paris summit attended by African leaders in May 2021 promised to be one of those rare ones—a summit about changing Africa, not changing the wording of the rhetoric on Africa.
AFRICA
Brookings Institution

How digital espionage tools exacerbate authoritarianism across Africa

Earlier this year, an international reporting project based on a list of 50,000 phone numbers suspected of being compromised by the Pegasus spyware program revealed just how widespread digital espionage has become. Pegasus, which is built and managed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, turns mobile phones into surveillance tools by granting an attacker full access to a device’s data. It is among the most advanced pieces of cyber espionage software ever invented, and its targets include journalists, activists, and politicians. Of the 14 numbers belonging to world leaders on the list of numbers suspected of being targeted, half were African. They included two sitting heads of state—South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI —along with the current or former prime ministers of Egypt, Burundi, Uganda, Morocco, and Algeria.
SOUTH AFRICA
Forbes

Business Models For Smart Cities In The Digital Era

President of Detect Genomix, Digital Strategist, Innovator and Business Ecosystem Builder. The global smart cities market is estimated to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2025, according to PwC. As reported by several organizations, cities must rebuild new digital urban ecosystems that are viable in the post-pandemic economy and the next industrial revolution. The design of these smart cities built for smart citizens of the digital era must focus on the quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability, as highlighted in a recent report by Deloitte. Looking beyond the impact of the pandemic-related global policy reforms and governmental stimulus packages, people must focus on robust business investments and urban infrastructures. These can only be achieved by designing and deploying novel business models that are dynamic as well as adaptable to a highly globalized economic environment.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Africa Data Centres Wins 3 Awards at the 6th Africa Digital Economy Event in Ghana

Africa Data Centres, the only truly pan-African operator of large-scale, vendor- and carrier-neutral data centres, has won three awards at the prestigious Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA). Africa Data Centres not only walked away with the Innovative Data Centre Provider of the Year award, but Stephane Duproz won Data Centre...
ECONOMY
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

Today’s CEOs Need Hands-On Digital Skills

As business increasingly becomes digital and data-driven, many companies that once appeared to be built for success suddenly seem structured to fail. That’s evident in the lackluster results that recent digital transformations have delivered; according to a recent BCG study, over 80% of companies accelerated their transformation projects last year, but 70% fell far short of their objectives.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Using the power of data to build smart cities

In 2018, the UN predicted that the world’s population in cities would rise from 55 percent to 68 percent by 2050. However, this prediction now feels slightly redundant as this number was reached before the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, since then, the pandemic brought about many changes in the way we live and work and as a result inspired many people to move out of cities in search of bigger living spaces and a quieter pace of life.
JAPAN

