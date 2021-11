U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) won’t run for an eighth term next year, according to several news reports. Leahy, 81, has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 1975. He is the first and only elected Democrat to serve as a United States senator from Vermont. His colleague, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO