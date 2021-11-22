ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

RWE to deploy SMA technology in the construction of one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage facilities

By SMA Solar Technology
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce completed, the project will be not only one of the largest storage power plants in Germany but also one of the most innovative, because the battery storage systems will be virtually coupled with RWE’s run-of-river power plants along the river Mosel. By raising or decreasing the flow-through at these power...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

VSUN tests flow battery technology with standalone PV-powered EV charger

VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of Perth-based miner Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL), has completed the first phase of a trial of vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology that it said could deliver a truly green charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). The trial, based at the...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar module prices drop for the first time in the past six months

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that the average price of polysilicon remained stable at RMB269 (US$42.1) per kg this week in China. It noted that this price level is still three times higher than that reported last January. As for wafers, PV InfoLink says that M10 (182 mm) wafers saw their price decline 4.9% to RMB5.38 per piece and M10 (175 mm) drop 5.64% to RMB6.36. G12 (210 mm) wafer prices remained stable at RMB8.93 per piece. This trend is due to high inventory levels and low operation rates of wafer factories. Referring to solar cell prices, PV InfoLink said that M10 PERC monocrystalline cells are now cheaper by 0.9% at RMB1.14 per W, while the price of M6 mono PERC cells dropped 1.9% to RMB1.08 per W. A price drop was also reported for G1 (158.75 mm) mono- and poly-crystalline products, which saw prices decrease over the previous week by 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Furthermore, according to PV InfoLink, last week solar module prices dropped for the first time in the past six months. Average prices for M6, M10 and G12 mono PERC modules fell by 1%, 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively, to RMB2.01, RMB2.04 and RMB2.04 per watt.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Battery Storage#Battery Technologies#Battery Power#Sma
pv-magazine.com

France deployed more than 2 GW of PV in first nine months of 2021

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new statistics for solar and wind energy deployment for the third quarter of 2021. The good news for the sector is that newly deployed solar power in the first nine months of the year totaled 2,034 MW, which compares to 761 MW in the same period of 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PV-powered buoys for maritime fairways

The performance of an innovative solar-powered buoy is currently being tested by Sweden's Ports of Stockholm in the Stockholm fairway. The novel technology for smart navigational markers intends to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime fairways through digitalization. The buoy is 10-meters high, with 3.5 meters visible above the water surface, and is equipped with an LED lamp. Its diameter measures 80 cm.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Semi-transparent solar module for greenhouse applications

Researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have developed an organic solar panel based on dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) for applications in greenhouses. “We used the panels to investigate the trade-off between energy production for an advanced aquaponics greenhouse, and its effect on filtering light for crop growth,” research author, Luigi Vesce, told pv magazine. “We covered a 2 m2 greenhouse area with 40 modules.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
pv-magazine.com

Malaysia launches scheme enabling consumers to buy renewable energy

Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has launched a program to enable domestic and industrial consumers in the country to buy electricity produced by renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower. Through the scheme, dubbed the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) program, the government will offer 4,500 GWh of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Belgium’s rooftop solar potential estimated at 99.6 GW

EnergyVille, a joint venture between the Belgian research entities KU Leuven, VITO, imec and UHasselt, has estimated Belgium's technical potential of rooftop solar and onshore wind and has found these two sources alone may reach an aggregate installed power of 118 GW, with the largest portion – 99.6 GW – being secured by solar arrays, with a 50/50 split between residential and commercial-industrial installations.
AGRICULTURE
pv-magazine.com

Spanish start-up offers flexible kit for balcony solar power generation with SunPower modules

Spanish start-up Tornasol Energy has launched a solar kit to enable flexible PV power generation on balconies, terraces, awnings, caravans and boats. The kit consists of one or two modules, a microinverter, and a five-meter cable. Thanks to its plug-in technology, it can be connected to any electrical outlet and immediately begin generating electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mobihealthnews.com

Docplanner acquires Jameda, Germany’s largest online healthcare marketplace

The world’s largest online healthcare marketplace, Docplanner is investing significant capital and resources into new acquisition Jameda. As part of the deal, Docplanner will add more than 200 new team members to Jameda, investing more than a quarter of a billion euros in the German market over the next three years.
SOFTWARE
pv-magazine.com

Developers building solar park along French highway

French highway operator Vinci Autoroute, a unit of France-based infrastructure company Vinci Group, is partnering with solar project developer Tryba Energy to build a ground-mounted PV facility along the A19 motorway, on a five-hectare area located near the town of Chantecoq, in the Loiret department of the Centre-Val de Loire region of northern-central France.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

RWE sells Belectric to Czech utility CEZ

German utility RWE is set to sell solar developer Belectric to Czech power utility CEZ Group. According to the German Federal Cartel Office, which is currently reviewing the transaction, CEZ will buy all shares and take full control of the German developer. “It is correct that RWE is currently selling...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Swedish utilities are competing to buy distributed solar power

Swedish power utilities and electricity traders are increasingly competing to buy solar power from residential and commercial PV systems in a rally to secure large portions of prosumers as their clients for years to come. “Usually, in Sweden, residential prosumers buy more energy than they produce and, by offering them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
capitolweekly.net

Specialized training crucial for battery energy storage

As a former member of the Contractors State License Board (CSLB), and a licensed C-10 electrical contractor with more than 57 years in the industry, the importance of proper training and expertise necessary to protect the safety of workers, our customers and their properties cannot be overstated. On Nov. 29,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy