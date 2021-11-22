ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine showed 100% long-term efficacy in a...

wixx.com

McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

These Biotech Companies Are Attempting to Use Improved Antibody Technology in the Fight To Eradicate COVID-19

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Antibodies form the backbone of our immune systems. Each of these highly specialized blood proteins are produced by our B-cells to attack one specific antigen (a substance that enters the body and triggers an immune response). Because of their precise specialization, researchers have been looking for ways to harness antibodies to create treatments that are both powerful and targeted.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gephardt Daily

Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant

Nov. 27 (UPI) — Pharmaceutical companies announced plans Friday to test their COVID-19 vaccines’ efficacy against the newly designated Omicron variant of the virus. The World Health Organization named the strain, which originated in South Africa, as a “variant of concern” Friday as nations across the globe announced plans to limit travel from several countries on the African continent.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

Swiss voters trend towards backing government’s COVID-19 response plan

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss voters on Sunday trended towards backing the government’s pandemic response plan, paving the way for the government to continue exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Early tallies of Sunday’s popular votes showed Swiss voters trending in favour of the law passed earlier...
LOTTERY
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NBC4 Columbus

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Health Organization

Interim statement on COVID-19 vaccination for children and adolescents

WHO, with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of vaccinating children and adolescents with the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). SAGE is continuously reviewing the literature and has reached out to vaccine manufacturers, the research community and Member States to obtain the most complete and recent data on the issue. This interim statement was developed with additional support from the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) on maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, and nutrition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Oncotelic’s OT-101 meets safety and efficacy goals in Covid-19 trial

Oncotelic Therapeutics has reported that its lead drug candidate, OT-101, met the safety and efficacy goals of Phase II C001 clinical trial in individuals with severe Covid-19 who are admitted to the hospital. An anti-TGF-β ribonucleic acid therapy, OT-101 demonstrated single-agent activity in individuals with relapsed/refractory cancer in various trials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: 82.5% of Malaysia's adolescent population fully vaccinated as of Nov 22

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): A total of 2,597,662 individuals or 82.5% of the adolescent population in Malaysia had completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of Monday (Nov 22). Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 2,758,317 individuals or 87.6% of the adolescent population had received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

