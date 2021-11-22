LIVE MARKETS Buying the COVID dip?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

BUYING THE COVID DIP? (1043 GMT)

Looking at price action this morning, it seems like dip buyers are already at work scouting for stocks that may have been excessively penalised by the COVID-19 scare that rocked markets last week.

So while the euro , European debt and travel stocks (.SXTP) are still under pressure, signalling that concerns over a winter wave of infections have not entirely dissipated, other sectors like banks and energy are trying to shake off those worries.

Indeed, some stay-at-home names like Deliveroo are heading south after Friday's bounce, indicating perhaps that COVID-19 risks fuelled gains may be overexaggerated.

"A number of Western European countries have recently tightened mobility restrictions and it is likely that we will be getting more news on this front over the coming weeks," say strategists at JP Morgan.

"Still, we do not think that these will happen everywhere, nor will they be comparable to the ones seen last winter, in terms of either duration of strictness," they add.

According to strategists at the U.S. bank, people mobility fell 40-50% last year, while this time it is down just 6% from highs. And vaccines have significantly reduced hospitalizations.

JP Morgan is keeping its constructive stance on stocks, "looking to use any dips to add".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVrZ7_0d3mmJ1x00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

CROWD BEHAVIOUR (0950 GMT)

The most popular hedge fund trades have suffered a record streak of underperformance this year compared to the broader market, according to an Goldman Sachs analysis of 799 hedge funds holding $2.9 trillion of gross equity positions at the start of the fourth quarter.

The U.S. investment bank's Hedge Fund VIP list of the most popular hedge fund long positions has lagged the S&P 500 (.SPX) by 16 percentage points as weakness of China ADRs weighed on long portfolios earlier in 2021 while several popular growth stocks underperformed.

The underperformance has forced hedge funds to reshuffle their positions with Microsoft now ranking as the top stock in its VIP list, unseating Facebook while at a factor level, funds are more tilted towards value relative to growth.

U.S. equity hedge funds have returned 13% YTD but just 3% during the past 6 months, according to Goldman Sachs.

The underperformance comes at a time when short interest for the median S&P 500 stock declined from 2.2% of market capitalisation at the start of 2020 to 1.5% at the start of 2021 and has remained roughly stable since.

This matches the degree of short interest during the Tech Bubble in 2000 as the lowest in at least 25 years. Short interest in every sector ranks below the 25-year average.

(Saikat Chatterjee)

*****

TELECOM SENSATION AT THE OPEN (0843 GMT)

A whopping 30% surge in Telecom Italia shares following KKR's $12 billion takeover approach has ignited the whole telecom sector in Europe with its index (.SXKP) surging as much as 1.6% to its best day since March.

Five out of the top eleven gainers on the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) were telcos, a rare sight for an industry plagued by years by stiff competition and regulation. Communications services provided the second biggest positive weight to the pan-European benchmark, just after financials, in early trading.

Banks (.SX7P) and oil stocks (.SXEP) recovered part of last week's drop, suggesting investors were taking a more balanced view of COVID-19 risks following Friday's scare on Austria's shock move to impose a national lockdown.

Here's you opening snapshot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126Zpv_0d3mmJ1x00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

LOCKDOWN TRADING (0740 GMT)

Markets have suddenly woken up to COVID-19 risks, and after Austria imposed 10-days of nationwide restrictions to fight the winter virus wave, investors swiftly shifted to lockdown trading mode.

Oil hit 7-week lows in Asia hours, and equities in Europe look set for a muted start after clocking on Friday their first weekly decline in seven weeks, as bond yields and banking stocks tanked. The euro is also under pressure at 16-month lows.

Concerns are that Germany and other countries could follow suit, forcing million of people to stay at home, hitting tourism-dependent economies and outdoor businesses just before key Christmas holidays and spending.

Little wonder then that Italian and Spanish stocks look particularly vulnerable at this stage, while Big Tech and online economy names are once again in favour, sending Nasdaq futures to new record highs overnight.

Shares in vaccine makers meantime could also benefit. German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory, and other countries are also pondering what to do with the unvaccinated.

On the corporate front, eyes are on Telecom Italia after KKR made a $12 billion approach to take the Italian phone group private. Ericsson is also on the watch-list after the equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYqyG_0d3mmJ1x00
snapshot

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

  • Chinese loan prime rate
  • Euro zone flash consumer confidence
  • ECB speakers: ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, ECB board member Andrea Enria, ECB Governing Council members Robert Holzmann, Peter Kazimir and Martins Kazaks
  • Emerging markets: central bank meetings in Israel and Ghana
  • WTO meeting
  • U.S. existing home sales Oct
  • U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year debt auctions
  • Europe earnings: Nasper/Prosus
  • U.S. earnings: Urban Outfitters, Zoom

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0735 GMT)

European shares look set for modest gains at the open today after suffering on Friday their first drop in seven weeks as fresh COVID-19 concerns sent bond yields and banking stocks tanking.

Futures on main regional benchmarks were last trading up between 0.1% and 0.3%, while in Asia, stocks made a wobbly start to the week and oil prices slid as the return of restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
Reuters

Higher crude prices lift Toronto futures

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a near 5% jump in crude prices as investors looked at the Omicron coronavirus variant concerns that led to a drop in oil and financial markets on Friday as exaggerated. December futures on the S&P/TSX...
MARKETS
b975.com

Buying the Omicron dip

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more...
STOCKS
Reuters

Yields climb as virus variant-induced investor panic ebbs

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Monday amid a waning flight-to-safety bid that had been triggered by the detection of a new coronavirus variant last week, leading to the market's biggest rally since the onset of the pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield , which dropped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Toronto index rebounds as energy stocks jump

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday, after posting its biggest decline in more than a year in the previous session, as a near 5% jump in crude prices lifted energy stocks. At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE)...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wood's ARK fund fails to join broad market rally as lockdown stocks slip

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The broad market relief rally on Monday left many so-called stay-at-home stocks behind, dealing another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund (ARKK.P). The $18.6 billion ARK Innovation fund, which outperformed all other U.S.-based equity funds last year due to its outsized holdings of...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Recovering from Omicron? Give markets 10 days!

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. RECOVERING FROM OMICRON? GIVE MARKETS 10 DAYS! (0959 ET/1559 GMT) Even though markets have quickly switched from panic selling to dip-buying, main equity...
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors cling to hope as Omicron spreads, shares rebound

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A semblance of calm returned to world markets on Monday as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy, allowing battered stocks and oil prices to rebound. Global stocks rallied, oil prices bounced and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold eases as investors assess Omicron impact

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday, resuming a broad decline from the previous week, as the dollar firmed and risk sentiment recovered with markets weighing how severe the economic impact would be from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,784.41 per ounce by 11:17 a.m....
MARKETS
Reuters

Travel sector sees recovery slip from grasp amid new coronavirus scare

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Airlines are scrambling to limit the impact of the latest coronavirus variant on their networks, while delays in bookings are threatening an already fragile recovery for global tourism. Shares in airlines bounced back with the rest of the market on Monday after a sharp sell-off on...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Tech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven rout

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bargain buying in technology stocks drove Wall Street higher on Monday following a slump related to Omicron, while the Dow Jones lagged its peers as major banks fell and investors awaited more information on the new coronavirus variant. The S&P technology subindex (.SPLRCT) jumped 2.1%, indicating...
STOCKS
Reuters

South Africa's rand, stocks recover after sinking on Omicron worries

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, recovering from last week's plunge to its lowest since October 2020 on concerns around the discovery of a COVID-19 variant in the country that has been described as the most concerning. Stock markets also recovered, after hospitality shares fell...
MARKETS
