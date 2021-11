Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee was forced to go to crisis standards of care on Monday night, according to hospital officials. "I've shut down the operating room so it is no longer functioning so we could redeploy our operating room nurses to our medical-surgical unit because we had critically ill patients there and prior to COVID we did not take care of critically ill patients," said Edward Miller, DO, Copper Queen Hospital's Chief Medical Officer.

BISBEE, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO